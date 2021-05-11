Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH):

5/7/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $394.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – UnitedHealth Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – UnitedHealth Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $420.00 to $450.00.

Shares of UNH opened at $420.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,801 shares of company stock worth $7,332,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

