Wells Fargo & Company Increases Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $27.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

UNVR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Univar Solutions stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. 29,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 144.45, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 306,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

