WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,195 shares during the period. WestRock makes up 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WestRock worth $18,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in WestRock by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.67. 37,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.