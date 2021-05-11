WHALE Price Up 25.1% This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $135.84 million and $595,864.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.90 or 0.00043923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00683460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00243534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $675.60 or 0.01191706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.46 or 0.00745190 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

