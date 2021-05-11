Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $4.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.30 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $21.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,648 shares of company stock worth $39,487,395. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Whirlpool by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 27,340.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Whirlpool by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WHR opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

