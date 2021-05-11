White Pine Investment CO Buys 416 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $303.22. 217,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.35. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $863.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,809,172 shares of company stock worth $530,603,599 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

