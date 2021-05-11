White Pine Investment CO Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. 36,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,084. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $87.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

