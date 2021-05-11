White Pine Investment CO Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. 4,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,981. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

