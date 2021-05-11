White Pine Investment CO Purchases 9,352 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.25% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 276,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 51,291 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

GIGB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,445. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.73 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81.

