WhiteCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.67 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $31.67 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00015601 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007245 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 922,783,110 coins and its circulating supply is 722,783,109 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.