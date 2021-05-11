Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $1,536.14 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 0% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $13.65 million and $1.05 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $1,536.14 or 0.02768476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00729845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.58 or 0.01188703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00738807 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars.

