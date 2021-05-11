WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.86 million.

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

