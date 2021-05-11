Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

