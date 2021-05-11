Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $268.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.00. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

