WINk Hits Market Cap of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00032223 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.46 or 0.01563130 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.