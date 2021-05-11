Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,830 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,077 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 76,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 54,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

