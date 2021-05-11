Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches Market Cap of $854,418.81

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $854,418.81 and approximately $114,450.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,494.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,288.73 or 0.07459372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.39 or 0.02722675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.65 or 0.00672491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00193707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00813897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.42 or 0.00679064 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.25 or 0.00584841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.