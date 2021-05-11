Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.14 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.190–0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. Workiva has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

