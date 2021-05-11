Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.190–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $418 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.60 million.Workiva also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Workiva has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.71.

In other Workiva news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683 over the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

