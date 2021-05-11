World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of World Acceptance worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.93. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $170.98. The stock has a market cap of $948.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

