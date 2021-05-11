Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $185.75 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $10.10 billion and $185.75 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $58,291.97 or 1.00882225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00047525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00226655 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 173,315 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

