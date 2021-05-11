Wrapped BNB 24-Hour Volume Reaches $864.63 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and $864.63 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $661.37 or 0.01151251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00647619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003974 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.12 or 0.00802679 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,733,815 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

