Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading 8.9% Higher This Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $988,445.89 and approximately $5,718.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $514.55 or 0.00902229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.21 or 0.00656149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00250888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $662.47 or 0.01161597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031921 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

