Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) released its earnings results on Monday. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.45. The company had a trading volume of 117,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,226. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

