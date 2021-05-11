X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. 77,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,117. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45.

