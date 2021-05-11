Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) Director Acquires C$16,830.00 in Stock

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) Director Marsha Panar acquired 93,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,462.78.

Shares of CVE XND traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.16. 80,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,763. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. Xander Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.45.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

