Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) Director Acquires C$16,830.00 in Stock

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND) Director Marsha Panar acquired 93,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,462.78.
Shares of CVE XND traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.16. 80,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,763. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. Xander Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.45.
About Xander Resources
