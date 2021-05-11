xBTC (xBTC) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last Week

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, xBTC has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $9,904.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.47 or 0.00683460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00243534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.60 or 0.01191706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.46 or 0.00745190 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

