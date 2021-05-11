xDai Price Tops $16.35 on Exchanges (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. One xDai coin can currently be bought for about $16.35 or 0.00028795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xDai has a total market capitalization of $85.64 million and $3.32 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xDai has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.90 or 0.00642636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00242435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $677.00 or 0.01192308 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.72 or 0.00751527 BTC.

xDai Coin Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,364,725 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,796 coins. xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for xDai is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17

Buying and Selling xDai

