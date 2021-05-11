XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%.

NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $69.54. 1,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. XPEL has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get XPEL alerts:

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.