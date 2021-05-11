XSGD (XSGD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $325,685.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $36.19 million and approximately $325,685.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.19 or 0.00648261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00066691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.46 or 0.00242233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.54 or 0.01167221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.33 or 0.00742601 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 49,817,416 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

