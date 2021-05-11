XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.37 Million

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $4,359.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.39 or 0.00683820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00248318 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00028632 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003884 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

