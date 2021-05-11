Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,520 over the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

