Yatsen Holding Limited’s (NYSE:YSG) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 18th

Yatsen’s (NYSE:YSG) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 18th. Yatsen had issued 58,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $616,875,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. After the expiration of Yatsen’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

NYSE:YSG opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $7,779,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 320.2% during the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after buying an additional 1,413,032 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $54,208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 779.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 304,643 shares in the last quarter.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

