YEE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.90 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One YEE coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $3.93 million and $4.90 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

