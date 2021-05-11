Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches Market Cap of $15.76 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $1.73 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00703041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00247960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.85 or 0.01192018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.95 or 0.00757037 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

