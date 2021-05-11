Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $991,151.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00085723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00060426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.00791559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.44 or 0.09290810 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.