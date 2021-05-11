Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $44.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.