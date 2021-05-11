Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.50). The Lovesac posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.62, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in The Lovesac by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

