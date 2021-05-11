Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post $61.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $59.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $239.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.40 million to $240.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $245.27 million, with estimates ranging from $237.34 million to $253.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

