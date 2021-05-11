Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 29,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $982,511.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,945.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $34,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

