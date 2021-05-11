Zacks: Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to report $52.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.94 million and the highest is $53.50 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $212.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $215.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $227.10 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

