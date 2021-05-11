Zacks: Analysts Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.45 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

