Zacks: Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the highest is ($1.01). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($6.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SRPT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $68.04 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.