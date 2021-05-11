Zacks: Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Announce $2.91 EPS

Analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $2.29. The Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year earnings of $12.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $14.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $226.20 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $366.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

