Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ZG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.36.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.60. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,674,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.