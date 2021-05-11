Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ZG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.36.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $113.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.60. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,674,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.