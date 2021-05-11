Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $303.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post sales of $303.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.10 million to $310.00 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $186.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMX. Northland Securities upped their price target on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.68 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.