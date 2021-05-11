Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Shake Shack posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Truist increased their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 65.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 69.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Shake Shack by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -133.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.