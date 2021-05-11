Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.32). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

Several research firms have commented on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of VRNA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 33,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $352.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,176 shares of company stock valued at $90,064.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

