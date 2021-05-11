Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce $9.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $52.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yatra Online.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on YTRA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.94.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
