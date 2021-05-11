Zacks: Brokerages Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.21 Million

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce sales of $218.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.65 million and the lowest is $215.17 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $184.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $875.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.53 million to $883.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $945.26 million, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $956.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $248,047.92. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,818. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,596,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 271.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

